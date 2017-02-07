HPE becomes a Mesosphere reseller

HPE today announced that it has sign a global reseller agreement with Mesosphere to bring that company’s container-centric DC/OS platform to its customer’s data centers. HPE’s interest in Mesosphere is no secret, especially given that it also led Mesosphere’s $73.5 million Series C round last year.

“At the time, we believed Mesosphere DC/OS to be one of the most exciting new enterprise operating system since Linux,” HPE’s Bob Moore writes today. “That still holds true today and it’s why HPE is very excited to grow this relationship. The release of Mesosphere SKUs is a step in that direction.”

The agreement, which will significantly extend Mesosphere’s reach into the enterprise, includes both an OEM and reseller agreement. As part of this deal, HPE will build and deliver server, storage and other technology services designed for DC/OS. Mesosphere’s software will initially be available on HPE’s ProLiant series of servers, but the idea is to expand this to other systems later on. HPE will also offer worldwide support for Mesosphere and additional consulting services for companies that want to adopt DC/OS.

“DC/OS is built around technologies that have automated infrastructure and application development at large web and consumer-technology companies, but is designed for use by all companies from startups to global enterprises,” said Mesosphere co-founder and CEO Florian Leibert. “Our relationship with HPE brings the rich capability and elastic scale of public cloud to our joint customers’ own infrastructure.”