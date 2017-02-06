Slack‘s team communications platform — put in other words, a really fancy and well done chat room — is an integral part of many (most?) teams in tech. Even if you don’t use it, chances are good that the people who make your favorite apps and services do.

Of course, this is hardly Slack’s first time taking home a Crunchie. They were named Fastest Rising Startup in 2016, and its co-founders (Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costello, Cal Henderson, and Serguei Mourachov) shared the trophy for Founder Of The Year in 2015

Slack was nominated alongside China’s ride-sharing service Didi, GIF search engine Giphy, Stripe’s easy-to-implement payment solution, and the rocket builders at Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Stripe was named as the runner-up.

The winner was selected by the Crunchies Board, a group of over 120 investors, industry leaders, founders, and members of TechCrunch’s editorial staff.