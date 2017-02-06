Rock Band VR arrives on Oculus Rift March 23, pre-orders now open

Harmonix has finally revealed when you can get your hands on Rock Band VR (virtually and physically, as it were): The game is set to debut on Oculus Rift on March 23, and fans can pre-order today if they’re interested in making sure they get in early.

The Rock Band VR pre-order ships with a controller for $69.99, and the controller can also either work with your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 with Rock Band 4, depending on which hardware package you choose. The Oculus Rift Touch Controllers shipped with an adapter in the box that allows you to use the Rock Band controller in VR – and VR compatibility is limited to the PC and Oculus Rift at launch.

If you’ve already got a guitar controller (Rock Band 4 version) then you should be all set for when the game launches, and it’ll be available digitally via the Oculus store on PC.

Rock Band VR has been in the works for a while, with previews as far back as late 2015, but it’s come a long way. I got the chance to try it for a fairly lengthy play session at CES in January, and it was indeed a very good time. If you’ve dreamed of being a rock star but lack the musical talent and/or audience required, this is as close as you’ve been able to get in terms of really feeling like you made it.