Hardware
moto z
moto mods
Motorola

Motorola’s latest batch of Moto Mod hacks include baby alerts and a breathalyzer

Posted by
Next Story

This candy sorting machine isn’t the hero the world wants but it’s the hero the world needs

The Moto Z might not have transformed the smartphone world yet, but Motorola’s been doing a solid job generating some interest around its modular smartphone by opening the system up to all interested parties. The company’s hackathons have been a big part of the puzzle, with events in New York, San Francisco and Buenos Aires (with another hitting China next month).

In December, the company showed off a trio of winners, including a gamepad, beauty device and audio converter. This latest batch from SF and Buenos Aires take a largely more medical bent, with winners including Simple Syrup, a blood glucose reader for diabetics and Baby Care, which offers temperature and other alerts for sleeping babies.

Also on the list is Moto Color, which emits sounds or vibrations when reading colors for the visually impaired and the unfortunately named ModCoholic, which detects blood alcohol content and tries to get the user to take a taxi. The simply named Solar-Powered Battery Charger is likely the most commercially viable (if slowest) of the bunch, giving phones a full charge after 10 hours of exposure to the sun.

Motorola has also launched a partnership with Indiegogo designed to further facilitate the development of third-party mods.

Crunchbase

  • Motorola Mobility

    • Founded 2011
    • Overview Motorola is known around the world for innovation in communications and is focused on advancing the way the world connects. From broadband communications infrastructure, enterprise mobility and public safety solutions to mobile and wireline digital communication devices that provide compelling experiences, Motorola is leading the next wave of innovations that enable people, enterprises and governments …
    • Location Libertyville, IL
    • Categories Mobile
    • Website http://www.motorola.com
    • Full profile for Motorola Mobility

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • moto z
  • moto mods
  • Motorola
  • Hardware
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

This candy sorting machine isn’t the hero the world wants but it’s the hero the world needs

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard