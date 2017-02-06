Google & H&M’s Ivyrevel will make you a dress customized using your personal data

At last year’s Google I/O developer conference, Google introduced a new Awareness API that would allow for smarter applications that could understand where you were, what you were doing, what’s nearby, and even the weather, in order to more intelligently react to your current situation. Today, Google introduced a new application that’s taking advantage of this sort of data in order to…design you a dress.

Yes, a dress.

Uhhh???

Google says it teamed up with H&M’s digital fashion house Ivyrevel on a project dubbed “Coded Couture.”

Through a forthcoming Android application, users can consent to have their activity and lifestyle data monitored – by way of the Awareness API – to create a their own, personalized, custom-made dress that’s ordered through the app. Excuse me, it’s officially called the “Data Dress,” says Google.

Specifically, the Android app being developed now will use the Snapshot API to monitor the person’s daily activity and lifestyle, including things like where they traveled, where they eat dinner or hang out with friends, the typical weather in the area, and more. This information is collected over a week’s time, then used to create a digitally tailored dress that can be bought within the app.

The idea is that you can translate your life and your lifestyle into a unique, wearable look. But in reality, the resulting creation mainly displays your routes and routines as lines on map, sans street labels and points of interest. Users can also choose which style of dress they want, whether a look for work, parties, or formal events.

Google says that the choice of material, color, embellishment used, and added details like belt and cuffs are data-driven, as well. For example, the material will be selected based on weather data like the temperature and the fit will be based on the wearer’s activity level.

This doesn’t seem like the best use case for the Awareness API’s capabilities, but there you have it.

Currently, the app is in a closed beta and being tested by a handful of style “influencers,” including Ivyrevel’s co-founder Kenza Zouiten. Interested testers can also sign up to join a later trial ahead of the public release.

Previously, Google had shown off better examples of how the Awareness API could be used in apps, including real estate app Trulia’s smarter push notifications that alert you to open houses only if you’re nearby, walking and it’s nice outside. Another, Runkeeper, lets you tag your posts with the current weather, while a music streaming app Superplayer Music took advantage of the new tool to suggest music based on your activity and location – like workout music for the gym.

The custom dresses will start at $99, and the app will release later this year.

(1/6/17, 12:40 PM ET: updated with pricing information, additional details)