Crunch Report | 100 Companies File Opposition to Trump’s Immigration Order
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
FBI axes FOIA requests by email, so dust off your fax machine
- 97 companies file opposition to Trump’s immigration order
- Zenefits names Jay Fulcher as new CEO
- BBC jumps into Snapchat Shows with Planet Earth II; Snap expands Snapcodes
- DARPA shows off its SideArm system catching drones mid-flight
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
