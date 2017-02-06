Sous Vide startup Anova gets acquired by appliance giant Electrolux

Sous vide Kickstarter darling Anova announced over the weekend that Swedish appliance giant Electrolux has agreed to purchase the cooking hardware startup for $250 million.

The Anova brand will remain intact under the deal, retaining its name and the leadership of co-founder and CEO Stephan Svajian, existing as a part of the larger Electrolux umbrella.

“With Electrolux, we’ll have the resources and reach to continue to change the way people cook,” Svajian writes in the post. “Electrolux is committed to helping Anova continue its mission of building the Anova Kitchen — a kitchen where devices are precise, dead-simple to use, affordable, and connected in a meaningful way to help people cook like pros every day.”

Svajian told TechCrunch on a call today that the move cements Electrolux’s interest in the connected kitchen as part of the smart home hub. “There’s a very strong value set between the two companies,” he explained. “We’re super impressed by their commitment to keep us autonomous and invest in this new strategic direction.”

The company’s history dates back to 2013, launching a Kickstarter campaign the following year, and raising $1.8 million in the process. Anova has kept plenty busy since then. Last year it released a second generation of its cooker, this time with Bluetooth/WiFi functionality and this past CES the company announced plans to release a lower cost version.

Svajian told TechCrunch that the company is sticking to its plans, but added, “we’re not allowed to comment on future products at this point.”