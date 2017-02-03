Media
Watch Hulu’s Super Bowl spot for original series The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu just released a trailer for its adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a science fiction tale in which the U.S. government has been toppled by a theocratic authoritarian dictatorship and women suffer a horrible revocation of rights.

So yeah it’s a little too on the nose right now. Maybe the hope is that showing this during America’s leather ball smash man contest will wake some people up to why dystopian sci-fi cautionary tales should legitimately be regarded as ACTUALLY CAUTIONARY TALES.

The show is out on April 26, streaming on Hulu, with each of 10 episodes debuting weekly starting on that day.

