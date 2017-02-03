ChitChat is Silicon Valley’s spammiest new app

It began shortly after lunch.

The texts appeared, first a trickle.

It wasn’t long before the deluge began in earnest.

“A friend* added you on ChitChat,” they said.

“Tap here … to get it,” they said.

WTF is chitchat? — Willis F Jackson III (@wfjackson3) February 4, 2017

What ChitChat is I’m not prepared to say, as I refuse to download it. I don’t want to be infected with the virus spreading like a plague through SMS-based growth hacking.

Why am I getting spammed on sms from an app called chitchat?We back to growth hacking again? So far 12 "friends" invited me — Peter Pham (@peterpham) February 4, 2017

Presumably the app asks for permission to access users’ contacts and then broadcasts texts to anyone it hasn’t already infected. It’s what smart growth people have long agreed is an industry-worst tactic that should be avoided at all costs, but it’s brutally effective.

Judging by how many spam text invites I've received in the last 15 minutes, ChitChat app is the herpes of contact lists. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) February 3, 2017

In case you wanted to know who is behind the ChitChat virus, I’m here to tell you. The app was made by an outfit called Swipe Labs, a mobile app studio that was last seen creating a mobile video app called Channel.

*Receives another Chitchat app invitation.* 🚨📱

*Throws phone through window.* 📱⤵️🔥

TGIF. 🍺🍷🥃 — megan quinn (@msquinn) February 4, 2017

Before that, Swipe Labs was profiled in TechCrunch after it raised $6.5 million to “[throw] spaghetti at the App Store.” Previous projects included a furniture rental app called Fonzy and an ephemeral photo-sharing app called Swipe that has literally disappeared.

I'm not trying the chitchat app until I read the launch post on Medium. Those are the rules we all agreed upon. — Donald Richard (@DonaldRichard) February 4, 2017

Investors include Sherpa Capital, which led the company’s Series A round, as well as Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures, First Round, SV Angel, and Amasia.

I haven't received any Chitchat spam so now I'm worried I don't have any friends. — Josh Ong (@beijingdou) February 4, 2017

The ‘friend’ who invited me is a person I’ve never actually spoken to before.

I have a feeling that isn’t going to change.