Apple offers a $199 app bundle for education with Final Cut and Logic

While any Mac user can play with GarageBand and iMovie for free, it has been quite expensive if you wanted to move to pro apps — especially if you’re a student. Apple released a new app bundle with five different pro apps. It costs $199.99 and it’s just for students and people working in education.

The five apps include Apple’s two most important pro apps — Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X. With these two apps, you’ll be able to do a lot when it comes to movie editing and audio editing. Motion 5, Compressor 4 and MainStage 3 are also included in the bundle.

Final Cut and Logic already cost $299 and $199 respectively. So if you were planning to buy one of these two apps and you’re a student or a teacher, you should buy the bundle instead. You get App Store codes that can redeem. Teachers, faculty, staff, and college students, as well as K12 and HiEd institutions can buy the bundle.

This is a good way to get young creative people hooked up to Apple’s own software so that they keep using these apps and buying Macs. Adobe now sells most of its apps with a subscription model, and it’s become quite effective as you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars upfront. Apple is fighting back in its own way.