August’s Smart Lock gets Wink integration for remote locking and actions

August’s Smart Lock gets a bit more useful today, thanks to newfound integration with connected home app, Wink. The app is already compatible with a number of third-party smart home devices, including a couple of connected locks from Kwikset.

Compatibility with August means that owners of the lock will be able to monitor their locks remotely and lock or unlock the thing from afar. Activity will also prompt alerts to the Wink app, so they can keeps tabs of comings and goings.

The Shortcut function is similar to the sorts of Scenes that Apple’s Home app offers up, created combinations like “Goodnight,” which lock the door, turn off the lights and adjust the temperature when its time for bed. Robot offer similar but automated functionality when triggered by something like the user’s proximity.

Compatbility is available now and requires an August Smart Lock, paired with the August Connect WiFi bridge to add the Bluetooth lock to a