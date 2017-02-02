You have approximately four days to apply to the pitch-offs in D.C. and Miami. I tell you this because inevitably, at every single meetup, some founder walks up and asks if they can pitch because they missed the application window. Please don’t be that person.

Be the one that gets up on that stage and turns skeptics into customers in a matter of 60 seconds.

The pitch-off will showcase ten startups. Each will have exactly one minute to pitch their product to the audience and a panel of expert judges, including local VCs and TC editors.

First place will get a table in Startup Alley at TC Disrupt New York in May. Second place gets two tickets to the conference, and the Audience Choice winner takes home one ticket to the big show.

Beyond the actual pitch-off, TC Meetups are fun for all. It’s an opportunity for the local tech community to come to one place and get to know each other over a few beers.

Plus, we’ll be raffling off a single spot in the pitch-off for perspective entrepreneurs that want to hop up on stage and evangelize their product.

We will be announcing judges shortly, but in the meantime, buy tickets.

You can pick up tickets to the D.C. Meetup on February 21 right here.

You can pick up tickets to the Miami Meetup on February 23 right here.

