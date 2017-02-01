GoPro gives the Karma drone another try

The GoPro Karma drone is now available for purchase. The camera maker today announced the general availability of the drone and at writing, it’s available from GoPro.com, and other retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo Video and Amazon. Buyers can opt for the Karma drone bundled with a GoPro Hero 5 for $1099 or $799 without a camera.

This is GoPro’s second try at the Karma drone. The company released the drone last October but recalled it 16 days later after drones started falling from the sky. GoPro discovered that the battery was slightly popping out of place, causing power loss. CEO Nick Woodman later told me at CES that the drone can be fixed with a piece of tape to hold the battery in place.

During my time with the drone, I found it to be a capable product that preformed admirably. It’s not the fastest nor packed with the latest technology, but it’s by far the easiest drone to fly and thanks to the GoPro Hero 5 camera, the picture quality is superb. And now the drone will hopefully stay in the air.

GoPro Karma Review