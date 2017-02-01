Kickstarter
Crunch Report | Kickstarter Acquires Huzza

Report: Pokémon Go has now crossed $1 billion in revenue

  1. Kickstarter acquires video streaming startup Huzza and opens a Vancouver office
  2. Amazon will build its own $1.5 billion air cargo hub
  3. MIT built a gel-based claw robot that can catch and release live fish

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Report: Pokémon Go has now crossed $1 billion in revenue

