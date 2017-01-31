Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee tonight on Facebook Live

Following a chaotic, divisive first week, President Trump is set to announce his pick for the Supreme Court tonight. Not one for tradition, the White House will broadcast the nomination on Facebook Live, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The choice to announce during a primetime TV time slot is unusual, but not entirely surprising given Trump’s personal and professional interest in television ratings. By moving up the news, which was expected later this week, and attracting a more mainstream, less wonky viewership, the Trump administration likely seeks to divert attention away from the heated national conversation prompted by last week’s contentious immigration order.

Join @POTUS Trump tonight at 8pm EST as he announces his #SCOTUS pick! We'll be streaming the historic event LIVE: https://t.co/eyVqKv25A3 pic.twitter.com/ffobmBxK1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2017

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

While the nominee remains a mystery, CNN reports that frontrunners Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman have both been brought to Washington ahead of the live event.

Making use of social video platforms isn’t a White House first by any means, but courting a wide audience on a platform like Facebook Live to create drama around a Supreme Court nominee feels decidedly more like a reality show than watching the State of the Union on YouTube. Unfortunately for the White House, the process of getting that nominee confirmed won’t make for very good viewing.

Featured Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images