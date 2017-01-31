TechCrunch is getting ready to celebrate some of the most compelling startups and innovations of 2016 at the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards. Will you be joining us?

The Crunchies are just one short week away. The Crunchies will take place Monday, February 6 at the beautiful San Francisco War Memorial Opera House.

The Crunchies will take place Monday, February 6 at the beautiful San Francisco War Memorial Opera House. The doors will open at 7 pm, with the main event kicking off at 8. After the awards have been handed out, the Opera House will serve as a festive playground for this year’s after party so you can party with the finalists and your favorite TechCrunch writers and editors well into the evening.

We’ve selected five finalists in each of 11 categories ranging from Hot New Startup to the Founder of the Year to the Best Startup Video. We’ve selected some of the top names in the startup community — folks like Yahoo’s Marissa Meyer, Atom Factory’s Troy Carter and Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital — to present the awards to the winners.

And, we’re stoked that genius comedian, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and TechCrunch writer Jordan Crook’s spirit animal Chelsea Peretti is coming back once more to host the Crunchies.

Last year, Chelsea made us laugh as she ripped startups like Uber for its butt-shaped logo, and she made us think as she skewered the lack of diversity in the tech industry.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this year for the 10th anniversary of the Crunchies Awards, and we hope to see you all there.

