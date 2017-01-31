Hardware
Touch Bar MacBook Pros are being banned from bar exams over predictive text

When it launched late last year, the new MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar was largely reliant on first-party applications to show off what it could do. Since then, a number of other companies have jumped on board, helping the secondary screen grow into something more than novelty.

Of course, as with any new technology, there’s going to be some unanticipated downside. Test taking software company Examsoft, for one, believes the input device could help facilitate cheating among students taking the bar exam.

What’s perhaps most interesting here, is that the company’s calling out one of Touch Bar’s more mundane features: predictive text. “By default,” the company writes, “the Touch Bar will show predictive text depending on what the student is typing, compromising exam integrity.”

It’s hard to say precisely how the company expects a standard feature on mobile devices to help students pass one of the more notoriously exam out there, but The Next Web notes that some states have already taken action. North Carolina, for one, has required test takers with the new model MacBooks to disable the Touch Bar, while New York is banning the machines altogether.

Examsoft does offer a handy method for disabling the now ironically titled Touch Bar, for those states that go the route of the former. We’ve reach out to Apple for comment.

