LG’s 5K MacBook Pro monitor is reportely having issues with WiFi routers

When you shell out around $1,000 for a monitor, it ought to ship with a minimal set of expectations. Like, say, being able to use the thing within arm’s reach of a router. LG’s UltraFine 5K Display, which was designed in tandem with Apple for the release of the new MacBook Pros, is reportedly experiencing some pretty big issues on that front.

9to5Mac confirmed with an LG support rep that it’s a known issue with the 27-inch version of the monitor, causing it to “become unstable” and “unusable” when placed within two meters of a monitor.

According to the site,

Right out of the box, UltraFine 5K Display was hardly usable as it would consistently disconnect and even freeze my MacBook Pro which made it unusable for work on Thursday and Friday. Connecting it to my MacBook Pro consistently resulted in needing to reboot my machine to continue working.

LG explained that the issue doesn’t apply to its other monitors and suggested users keep the system two meters away from a WiFi router as a fix – which isn’t really much of a fix at all for those with limited space. I, for one, live in a New York City apartment. Perhaps I could set my router up in my kitchen…