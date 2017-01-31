Apple breaks iPhone sales record with 78.3 million units sold in the holiday quarter
Apple shares up 3% after company beats earnings expectations
With another big holiday quarter behind it, Apple saw revenues from its flagship iPhone product rise to $54.4 billion, up from $51.6 billion a year earlier. That revenue growth came as Apple reported units sold rose 5 percent to 78.3 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2017.
That was a record for sales, and also beat analysts expectations by a couple of million. Wall Street forecast iPhone unit sales of 76.3 million in the holiday quarter.
The iPhone is still Apple’s biggest seller, but for the quarter it also saw a slight uptick in sales from its personal computing division, thanks to a long-awaited refresh of its MacBook Pro line.
In the company’s earnings release, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company “sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch.”
For the quarter, Apple reported:
- iPhone unit sales of 78.3 million, up 5 percent from the previous year. Revenue also rose 5 percent, to $54.4 billion.
- The iPad continued to lag, with units sold declining 19 percent to 13.1 million and revenue declining 22 percent to $5.5 billion.
- Mac unit sales of 5.4 billion, up 1 percent from a year ago. However, year-over-year revenue was up 7 percent to $7.2 billion.
- Sales of “other” products, which include Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, iPod and Apple-branded and third-party accessories, declined 8 percent year-over-year to $4 billion for the quarter.
0
SHARES