Apple breaks iPhone sales record with 78.3 million units sold in the holiday quarter

With another big holiday quarter behind it, Apple saw revenues from its flagship iPhone product rise to $54.4 billion, up from $51.6 billion a year earlier. That revenue growth came as Apple reported units sold rose 5 percent to 78.3 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2017.

That was a record for sales, and also beat analysts expectations by a couple of million. Wall Street forecast iPhone unit sales of 76.3 million in the holiday quarter.

The iPhone is still Apple’s biggest seller, but for the quarter it also saw a slight uptick in sales from its personal computing division, thanks to a long-awaited refresh of its MacBook Pro line.

In the company’s earnings release, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company “sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch.”

For the quarter, Apple reported: