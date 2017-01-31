Eventbrite buys Ticketscript, a self-service ticket platform for music events

Eventbrite, the billion-dollar event-management platform that some tip for an imminent IPO, has made another acquisition in Europe to build out its presence here, and to move deeper into ticketing services. It has acquired Ticketscript, a startup based out of Amsterdam that offers a popular platform for event organisers to set up and sell tickets online for live events like music festivals and EDM (electronic dance music) raves.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but we’re asking. Ticketscript, Eventbrite said, has sold tickets to more than 100,000 events in Europe, including Amnesia Ibiza and Love Family Park in Germany and the Amsterdam Dance Festival.

Indeed, this deal will catapult Eventbrite — which already processed 150 million tickets for more than 600,000 event organisers in 180 countries last year — into working a lot more with larger artistic events, specifically in the area of music, in Europe.

“This acquisition supercharges Eventbrite’s footprint in Europe and brings ten additional years of traction in the music space and experience in European markets to our business,” said Julia Hartz, CEO and co-founder of Eventbrite. “It perfectly aligns with our strategic vision to become the world’s leading marketplace for live experiences, and adds significant assets and technical power to our platform. We are looking forward to this new partnership combining the best solutions from both companies, and bringing them to our customers around the world.”

Ticketscript — which had raised just under $12 million from a single investor, FPE Capital LLP — was started in 2006 (like Eventbrit itself) by Frans Jonker (the CEO) and Ruben Meiland, who started it to have a better way for selling tickets to EDM events in their native Amsterdam. (Meiland had also founded Beatfreax, an EDM website where a lot of fans would go to see where their favorite DJs were playing.)

EDM may have had its start as a particular genre of music played at improvised raves and some nightclubs, but it has since become a huge business, possibly event overtaking even gambling in Las Vegas in terms of revenues, by some estimates.