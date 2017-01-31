Automotive
donald trump
Elaine Chao
Barack Obama
United States

Elaine Chao is officially the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Posted by
Next Story

French Government to promote gender equality in the tech ecosystem

Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao received the confirmation of the full Senate on Tuesday. That’s the last hurdle for Chao, who now becomes the head of the Department of Transportation, replacing the outgoing Secretary Anthony Foxx, who was nominated by Barack Obama in 2013 and served until Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Chao served as the Secretary of Labor under George W. Bush, and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under George H.W. Bush, and was the least contentious of all of Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions, both in terms of support from the Senate and from industry leaders. Chao has been a popular pick among tech industry executives focused on transportation, owing to her signalled interest in enlisting more public-private partnerships in solving transportation problems, and in lessening regulatory barriers for private entities working in the space.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate committee earlier this month, Chao was asked repeatedly about autonomous vehicle technology, drones and connected cars, and her answers always centered around strong national leadership for these areas of development, working in close partnership with industry so as to avoid stifling “innovation and creativity” through overly burdensome regulatory frameworks.

The Self-Driving Coalition, an industry group made up of OEMs including Ford, Lyft, Waymo, Volvo and Uber sent a note to TechCrunch immediately upon her confirmation congratulating Secretary Chao, which should help provide some indication of industry’s excitement about her selection. The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), an industry organization with works with the DoT and FAA on establishing favorable drone development policy, likewise sent through a message of congratulations.

At her confirmation vote Tuesday, Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), easily had one of the most agreeable confirmation hearings of this round of cabinet appointments. Chao cleared the 60-vote threshold easily, with a final tally of 93 for and 6 against, but did face protest votes from Democratic Senators including Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Barack Obama

    • Bio President Barack Obama is the 44th President of the United States. He was born on August 4th, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to a mother from Kansas, Stanley Ann Dunham, and a father from Kenya, Barack Obama Sr. He was also raised by his grandfather, who served in Patton’s army, and his grandmother, who worked her way up from the secretarial pool to become vice president at a local bank. He worked …
    • Full profile for Barack Obama

  • Donald J. Trump

    • Bio Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American business magnate, investor, author, television personality and the newly elected President of the United States in the 2016 presidential election. He is the chairman and president of The Trump Organization, and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts. Trump's career, branding efforts, lifestyle and outspoken manner helped make him a celebrity, …
    • Full profile for Donald J. Trump

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • donald trump
  • Elaine Chao
  • Barack Obama
  • United States
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

French Government to promote gender equality in the tech ecosystem

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard