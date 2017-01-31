Challenging job search and HR giants, Comparably raises $7.25M

Jason Nazar, the Los Angeles-based co-founder and chief executive of Comparably is aiming to unseat some of the web’s most successful tech companies in human resources and job search world.

Nazar, who previously launched Docstoc, is looking to crack the market for business intelligence dominated by Glassdoor and break the chain LinkedIn has wrapped around the job-hunting process for human resources professionals.

Armed with a fresh $7.25 million in financing, Nazar is looking to bring what he bills as a mobile-first solution to the issue of transparency and equity in the workplace.

The new money came from Greycroft with additional participation from Comcast Ventures and previous investors including Crosslink Capital, Alpha Edison, and Lowercase Capital.

Nazar declined to discuss the valuation for the round but said that it was oversubscribed. The serial entrepreneur also made it clear that it was money that Comparably didn’t need to take. The company still had the bulk of its previous $6 million Series A round in the bank, according to Nazar.

“We’ve just been having a massive adoption of employers signing on to our product,” Nazar says. The hook for would-be employers is that Comparably provides a level of detail into how different demographics rank a company’s culture (including sensitive subjects like harassment and discrimination).

Comparably helps employers hire better staff and gives them windows into the ways that staff view company culture (an increasingly important criterion among new workforce entrants).

With a staff of only 12, Comparably has managed to support 1500 companies that are currently using its toolkits. That includes owning corporate profile pages and maintaining them as a way to communicate with potential job-seekers.

It’s in the arena of job search where Comparably is hoping to test its mettle against Linkedin (Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar trash fire of a company recent acquisition).

Los Angeles-based Comparably has a dashboard for (primarily already employed) would-be job-seekers who may be looking for a change. “Companies like Indeed and Linkedin are trying to build ongoing relationships with employees across their careers. We have a dashboard letting [users] know what companies may want to hire [them],” says Nazar.

Comparably will rate things like the corporate culture and as users build out a profile for their ideal job, the Comparably platform maps that to the profiles from corporations that are managing their own sites.

“The majority of people on our platform are gainfully employed, but they’re using our service to monitor the job market for the future of their career,” Nazar says.

Featured Image: Anastasiia_New/Getty Images