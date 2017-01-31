CB Insights: 3,358 tech exits in 2016, ‘unicorn births’ down 68%

As we kick off 2017 with a surprise acquisition of what was planned to be the first big IPO of the year — Cisco snapping up AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, just days before its public listing — it looks like 2016 signalled a return to less frothy times, where we may have passed the heyday of new, oversized valuations in the world of tech startups, and a large number of companies not making it past their earliest funding rounds (and hence, lower valuations) before getting snapped up.

CB Insights has published its annual report of how tech companies performed in 2016 when it came to funding and exits. It notes that there were 3,358 total tech exits in the year (3,260 M&A exits, 98 IPOs), down 4% over 2015, although rising in the second half of the year compared to the first. (And as a point of comparison, this was a 4% decline over 2015, where there were 3,421 M&A exits and 90 IPOs.)

Among all the publicly disclosed funding activity for the year, there were only 25 unicorn “births” — that is, startups with newly minted $1 billion-plus valuations — down by 68% over 2015.

Meanwhile, some 44% of all tech exits are being made of startups that have not raised past Series A; and 68% of exits are of startups that had not raised any funding at all.

On the other hand, those tech companies that were already deemed unicorns are getting out the door a little faster. There was a 50% increase in exits — either sales or IPOs — among unicorns last year, 18 versus 12 in 2015.

It’s not clear from CB Insights whether those exits were at valuations that exceeded or fell below the companies’ final privately funded valuations, but in any case unicorns represented just 4% of all exits in the year, a sign that while Jet.com, Dollar Shave Club, and travel tech company Skyscanner might have made the headlines, they were not the norm by any means.

The large amount of companies that are not making it past Series A before exiting speaks to two trends. The first is that the “crunch” that we’ve heard of in the past — that startups find it hard to scale and get funding in their later stages — remains in place. By Series C, the amount of exits dwindles down to just 8% of all startups, according to CB Insights.

The other trend here is about valuations: those who are in the market to buy companies aretaking advantage of the cash squeeze and focusing and buying sooner and at lower valuations.

As for who is doing the buying, CB Insights reports that Google, which disclosed the acquisition of some 18 companies in 2016, took the crown in terms of acquisition volume (not value), with Salesforce and Accenture tying in second place. (It’s harder to calculate value, as the price for many of the deals never gets disclosed.) Interestingly tech holding company J2 Global, which owns brands like Ziff Davis and acquired Offers.com and others, has flexed its muscle as a consolidator, coming in fourth position in terms of acquisition volume.

VCs that make early-stage investments continue to rank the highest among VCs in terms of prolific activity and subsequent exits, which is no surprise: the total amount per deal is much lower, allowing them to spread their bets more widely. SV Angel, CB Insights researchers said, led all VC firms in the number of exits, with companies like Cruise Automation (acquired by GM), Twilio (IPO), and Vurb (acquired by Snapchat) all getting snapped up. Other VCs rounding out the top 5 were Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Andreessen Horowitz, and Norwest Venture Partners.

Intel Capital — which nearly pulled out of all VC investing before it changed course last year — also ranked as the top corporate investor in terms of exits, followed by Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Its exits included iControl Networks, Impinj, and Nexmo.

More to come.