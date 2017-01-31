Berlin’s Jobspotting acquired by SF’s SmartRecruiters for undisclosed sun

A couple of years ago Jobspotting, out of Berlin, decided job sites were dull and pretty useless (right?) so they put a modern search interface on top of results from third-party recruitment sites, weaved in your social accounts and applied an algorithm to give users better results.

But although they raised Jobandtalent raised $1.5M, they entered a tough market where similar players like Adzuna in the UK had raised $2.8 million and Jobandtalent had pulled in $85 million.

After having a good crack at the market, Jobspotting has now cashed in its chips after being acquired by SmartRecruiters Inc. out of San Francisco for an undisclosed sum.

The Jobspotting team will continue to operate out of Berlin and to develop data-driven products to be incorporated into SmartRecruiters’ existing suite of recruiting tools.

At its zenith, Jobspotting had managed to expand to 10 countries matched three million users with relevant jobs.

According to Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters Founder and CEO, they plan to combine Jobspotting’s matching technologies with SmartRecruiters’ platform for ‘smart recruiting.”

Robin Haak, co-founder and COO at Jobspotting, said, “Both companies have been working on this from different perspectives, and our partnership brings together the best of both worlds.”

Sources say Jobspotting was in fact profitable at the end, with all parties happy with the deal, including investors. So all’s well that ends well.