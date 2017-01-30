UberEATS launching breakfast service in London

UberEATS, Uber’s on-demand food delivery service, is launching a breakfast offering in London, as it continues to compete with the likes of Deliveroo and Amazon, and ‘buy and deliver anything’ services such as Jinn and Quiqup.

Available in zones 1 and 2 in the U.K. capital from tomorrow, the new service sees UberEATS partner with restaurants and patisseries, including PAUL, Coco di Mama, Tossed, Leon, Bagel Factory, and Crepeaffaire. The breakfast service will be available 7 days a week from 7am.

“Whether it is bacon butties for the 9am team meeting, some healthy treats post gym work out or the ultimate freshly baked croissant and coffee there is now no excuse to skip breakfast,” says the rather chirpy UberEATs press release. (As an aside, there is always an excuse to skip breakfast, that’s why brunch was invented.)

In a canned statement, Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager at UberEATS adds: “We are incredibly excited to announce breakfast on the UberEATS app across London. Since UberEATS launched last summer we have seen Londoners ordering a range of lunch and dinner options straight to their door at the tap of a button. The launch of breakfast is the next step for UberEATS as we continue to respond to ever-growing consumer demand.”