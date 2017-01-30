Trump’s immigration order send ripples of dismay through UK tech community

Reactions to President Trump’s Executive Order placing a three-month ban on entry to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries have been rippling out across the Atlantic over the past 48 hours — with figures from the UK tech industry adding their voices to a general chorus of dismay.

TransferWise. Founded by immigrants, built by immigrants, used by immigrants. — taavet hinrikus (@taavet) January 29, 2017

I have the good fortune to have been born in a country this government deems as acceptable. But the treatment of those who were not is awful — Andy McLoughlin (@Bandrew) January 29, 2017

"An appeaser is a man who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last" – Winston Churchill. The most apt quote of the moment. #resist — Tom Adeyoola (@tadeyoola) January 30, 2017

In comments to TechCrunch, Passion Capital partner Eileen Burbidge expressed her own misgivings about the policy — branding it “unconstitutional, unethical and immoral”. The US-born investor has become a lynchpin of the UK tech ecosystem, since arriving in London as an immigrant from the US more than 10 years ago to take up a job at Skype.

“As an American, born and raised in the States by immigrant parents, I was incredibly shocked and saddened to see the executive order issued — and the haste and disarray with which it was implemented the following morning,” she said via email when asked for her thoughts.

“Being in the States these last few days has given me a firsthand view of how tremendously people have rallied to exercise their first amendment rights in expressing their objections to this unlawful, unconstitutional, unethical and immoral order — and seeing that gives me hope. It reminds me that we each have a voice and our collective voices can make a difference. It also reminds me that silence can be deafening, so I hope people and leaders all around the world will continue to make their views known whatever those may be.”

Brexit and the ban

In the UK the perception among some in the tech industry is that Prime Minister Theresa May’s desire to cut a post-Brexit trade deal (following last summer’s referendum vote for the UK to leave the European Union) is overriding all other considerations — leaving her biting her lip rather than condemning an inhumane policy towards refugees, as other heads of state have.

“The simple truth is it’s important for the UK to get a trade deal with the US, and right now that looks like a sure thing,” said one London-based tech manager who works for a company with offices in both countries, and who reached out to us with details of how the ban is affecting team morale.

“They can’t and won’t jeopardize that unless there is a cast iron case that Trump is really being a fascist… If we had three to four solid trade deals in place for post-Brexit I think it would be a different story.”

The source went on to describe their team members’ opinions on the immigration ban as ranging from “I’m so worried I can’t focus on work” to “It’s very targeted, precise and temporary, so I’m not worried”, adding: “There are still lots of people who are “prisoners of hope”. Saying things like “I hope he isn’t as bad as he seems – let’s wait and see”.

“The executive order stops travel for three months while ‘proper policies are put in place’ — it’s those policies that will be the super interesting ones,” they added.

While Burbidge wouldn’t be drawn into criticizing UK government policy vis-a-vis Trump — perhaps unsurprisingly, given she remains an advisor to the government on tech policy, including serving as a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group — she did call for US’ allies to hold Trump to “regular account”.

Her Twitter account also records her liking a tweet by London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for Trump to be denied a state visit to the UK until he lifts the ban.

There should be no state visit for President Trump until he lifts his immigration ban. https://t.co/lY2fDwjDYR pic.twitter.com/xg9tnEj3Mn — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 30, 2017

“President Trump didn’t win the popular vote but that’s not even the point. Even a popular vote or a president elected by the will of the people can make poor decisions from time to time,” she added. “We, the people he has been elected to serve and those around the world who are friends, allies and trading partners with the United States, need to stay informed and hold him to regular account.”

One founder likely to be directly affected by the ban, Cloud 66’s Khash Sajadi, has been explicit in calling out May for failing to condemn Trump’s action loudly enough. He was born in Iran but has British citizenship (and currently works in the US), and argues the policy has rendered him a “second class citizen“.

“What makes me feel like this today is how my country, Britain, responded to this decision: with silence,” he writes in a Medium blog post. “While other world leaders, like Justin Trudeau the Canadian Prime Minister was quick to seek clarification from the US authorities and insist on all Canadian citizens being treated equally and without prejudice about their place of birth, my Prime Minister is willing to indicate I am a second class citizen in my country.”

On this side of the Atlantic, Mrs May is willing to make me a second class citizen of Britain because of the “special relationship” https://t.co/Oo5jqHvHTV — Khash Sajadi (@khash) January 29, 2017

Is my government going to say all British citizens are the same regardless of their place of birth when it comes to the US? @andyburnhammp — Khash Sajadi (@khash) January 29, 2017

Last week May became the first international leader to meet the newly inaugurated President Trump, with the stated aim of getting the prospect of post-Brexit trade talks on his radar, and renewing the terms of the so called ‘Special Relationship’; the phrase that’s traditionally used to distinguish diplomatic relations between the US and the UK.

But she has had little to say publicly since Trump’s entry ban was announced, despite apparently being aware the policy shift was incoming since Friday — telling reporters that US immigration policy is a matter for the US government.

Under increasing pressure for not condemning the policy, May expanded her comments slightly on Sunday, saying she does “not agree” with the ban. She also said the government would help any UK nationals affected by the policy. But she remains under fire for a tepid and reticent response.

There has also been confusion about whether the ban applies to dual UK nationals who also hold citizenship in one of the listed countries — as, for example, Sajadi does.

An update on the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office website yesterday suggested such individuals would not be denied entry to the US. However advice from the US embassy appeared to contradict that until earlier today.

In comments to TechCrunch, Sajadi gave a personal flavor of the impact of this confusion. “There was and still is, confusion over this as the US Embassy in London had a page with a warning about dual nationals and their visa appointments which is now taken down. So I believe things are not yet clear and if I were to travel to the US there is a good chance of me being tangled up in some administrative confusion which could cost myself and our business dearly.”

“On the visa ban issue, I would expect May’s government to be transparent and upfront about this with the public and those affected,” he added, when asked for views on the UK government’s position. “There has been way too much confusion, costing small businesses like us a lot and plenty of anxiety on a personal level.

“As for the government response to the ban in general, I feel she has put her political interests before basic human compassion (and perhaps international conventions) by not taking a firmer stance. Following her logic can we assume she might one day say it is up to the US to change its position and restate slavery but we are going to have our own policy?

“There are some lines that our government should not cross and one in this case is the terrible situation of the refugees from Syria.”

At the time of writing a petition on the UK parliament website calling for the forthcoming state visit of Trump to the UK to be called off until he rescinds the ban has passed 1.5M signatures.

