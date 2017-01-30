The DaVinci IQ is a cyberpunk vaporizer with a nice draw

The sky above the port may be the color of television, tuned to a dead channel, but in most hacker dens it’s usually all psychedelics and healthy snacks. And what better way to partake in your favorite psychoactive substances than with a true cyberpunk’s vape?

The DaVinci IQ is a black slab designed to heat herbs to temperatures between 230 and 430 degrees Fahrenheit. A grid of bright LED lights embedded into the case show the current path – heat signature that can be set between one and four – or temperature. A separate app lets you further control the settings by assigning various configurations to various situations. Finally a boost mode gets the most out of the herb as quickly as possible.

The $275 IQ looks like a futuristic stun gun or AI cartridge and the entire package is self-contained and cleanable. It includes a removable, rechargeable battery and takes a charge via a micro-USB port on the body. It comes with two tops – a flat top and a “liquid” tip that looks like a straw. Both work equally well although I preferred the straw-like one. The IQ also has a “Flavor Chamber” that can hold dry herb. The vapor passes through the dry material but it is not heated. The thinking is that this dry herb imparts more flavor.

I’m not a regular user of any herb including tobacco but I’ve tried a number of these high-tech vapes over the past few months and found this one to offer a superior draw and slightly more flavor. Whereas previous vapes like the Pax ended up with smaller plumes of vapor and less flavor the IQ regularly offered enough vapor to inhale and ultimately feel.

The battery lasts about 40 minutes on a charge but recharges quickly. It takes about 30 seconds for the unit to heat up fully. I especially liked the ceramic “button” that pushes the herb down into the vaporize. This lets you pack things nicely and makes for easier cleaning. The spent material can be pulled out in a little plug.

The bottom line? I got really high with the IQ. I’ve tried a number of vaporizers this year and this one consistently produced the most and most flavorful vapor. It is also the most securely designed. Other devices have small caps that can slide off. The top and bottom of the IQ stays solidly in place even though it is held down with only powerful magnets.

The look, feel, and utility of this cyberpunk smoking machine make it quite unique and quite usable. It is also the first vape that I could taste and feel very vibrantly. After all, being hacking in through layers of deadly black ICE takes its mental toll and it’s nice to have something we can use to unwind.