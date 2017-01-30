money
aclu
daily
Crunch Report | Tech Execs Are Matching Donations to ACLU
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
We need startups to build democracy tech
- Some tech executives are matching ACLU donations amid immigration ban protests
- Starbucks unveils a virtual assistant that takes your order via messaging or voice
- Dropbox claims $1B revenue run rate
- Cafe X opens in San Francisco, bringing robots to the coffee shop”
- Fitbit to cut 6 percent of its staff following a disappointing Q4
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
