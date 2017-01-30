Here’s a fast and easy way to buy tickets to the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards in San Francisco: TechCrunch’s Messenger bot. Type the word “crunchies” into our Messenger bot

or click here to purchase tickets with just a few clicks.

After purchasing the ticket, the bot will also send a scannable QR code. Everything is done within Messenger. Take a look at how it works.

To get back to the tickets, type “crunchies” into the bot. It will give a list of options to chose from, including the ability to see tickets.

Although prices to the Crunchies will increase later this week, we’re keeping the discounted price exclusively on the bot. Hopefully the discount will give everyone a little extra incentive to give the bot a try.

The TechCrunch bot is one of the first few Messenger bots to allow payments, and the first bot where users can buy tickets to an event. The bot was built by Chatfuel, and more info about its launch can be found here. Messenger Native Payments are currently available for US users only.