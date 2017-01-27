We’re headed to D.C. and Miami for the TC Meetup + Pitch-off, and this time we’re doing things a bit differently.

As part of the rapid-fire pitch-off, we’re choosing a WILDCARD startup from our audience of attendees. That means that entrepreneurs attending the event can still wind up pitching their product on stage, even if they aren’t selected (or never applied) for the pitch-off.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, allow me to rewind.

The TC Pitch-off is a startup competition, where ten pre-selected startups pitch their wares to a panel of expert judges and the audience at the event. Judges include local VCs and tech leaders, as well as TC editors.

First place wins a table in the Startup Alley at TC Disrupt NY in May. Second Place gets two tickets to the conference, and the Audience Choice winner takes home one ticket to the big show.

And this time, one audience member will win the chance to pitch their product on the main stage at the Meetup.

We’ll be hitting D.C. on February 21 and Miami on February 23, but applications to the pitch-off close soon.

Apply here.

We can’t wait to see you there!

