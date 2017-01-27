Asia
Alibaba
jack ma
Ant Financial

Alibaba’s Ant Financial is buying MoneyGram for $880M to expand its global presence

Posted by
Next Story

Super Bowl tickets show that ticketing is a super mess — tech can help

Alibaba is taking a big step into the U.S. — but it isn’t necessarily what you might think.

Its affiliate Ant Financial has revealed it is buying U.S. payments firm MoneyGram for $880 million. Ant Financial is paying $13.25 per share for NASDAQ-listed MoneyGram, a jump on the $11.88 price it held at the beginning of trading on Wednesday. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Dallas-based MoneyGram is a service that handles cross-border currency transfers — remittance payments — in close to 200 countries, where it claims to have 350,000 physical locations. The company recorded $1.4 billion in revenue in 2015, but just 13 percent of which was from digital transactions highlighting its massive offline presence.

This acquisition is in line with Ant Financial’s ongoing globalization push.

The firm backed Indian mobile payment firm Paytm back in 2015 — with Alibaba then joining it in doubling down via a further investment — while it has also expanded into Southeast Asia by acquiring a stake in Thailand-based Ascend Money. Those deals expand its tentacles beyond China, where Ant Financial’s Alipay is the dominant mobile payment service with 450 million users.

MoneyGram’s global reach vastly outstrips that of Paytm or Ascend money, and Ant Financial said in a statement that it “will provide greater access, security and simplicity for people around the world to remit funds, especially in major economies such as the U.S., China, India, Mexico and the Philippines.”

Ant Financial is tipped to go public in the next year or two, potentially in China, eschewing the path taken by Alibaba which held a record U.S. IPO worth $25 billion in 2014. Last year, Ant Financial raised a colossal $4.5 billion funding round at a valuation of $60 billion. Investors included sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), CCB Trust, a subsidiary of China Construction Bank, China Life, China Post Group, China Development Bank Capital and Primavera Capital Group.

Featured Image: Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr UNDER A CC BY-SA 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Ant Financial

    • Founded 2004
    • Overview Alipay is an online payment services provider. Founded by the Alibaba group, it allows individuals and businesses to execute payments online in a secure manner. Alipay's users are primarily buyers and sellers engaging in e-commerce transactions. With a registered user base of approximately 43.5 million as of June 2007, Alipay is an accepted online payment method for many online retail websites and …
    • Location Hangzhou, 02
    • Categories E-Commerce, Advertising, Financial Services, Payments
    • Website https://www.antgroup.com/
    • Full profile for Ant Financial

  • Alibaba

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company operating online marketplaces for both international and domestic China trade. It also operates an online payment system called [AliPay]( http://www.crunchbase.com/product/alipay). Alibaba is a family of internet-based businesses, which enables its users to buy or sell anywhere in the world. It has developed businesses in consumer e-commerce, online payment, …
    • Location Hangzhou, 02
    • Categories E-Commerce, Shopping, Marketplace
    • Website http://www.alibaba.com
    • Full profile for Alibaba

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • jack ma
  • Alibaba
  • Ant Financial
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Super Bowl tickets show that ticketing is a super mess — tech can help

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard