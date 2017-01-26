Why Silicon Valley is high-fiving over Trump’s SEC pick

Wall Street lawyer Walter “Jay” Clayton hasn’t been officially appointed to the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission yet. But given the finite amount of political capital that Democrats wield right now, it’s easy to imagine that he’ll be confirmed and fairly easily when it’s his turn on Capitol Hill.

That’s probably welcome news for startup founders and investors who’d seen greater interest in their affairs by the SEC over the last year and will now most likely to left to their own devices.

If haven’t read about him yet, Clayton is the “insider’s insider — a deal maker,” as Dealbook noted earlier this month, when then President-elect Trump selected him to run the agency. A Washington lawyer at the white-shoe firm Sullivan & Cromwell, Clayton has spent his career focused on public and private M&A (including advising Goldman Sachs on various acquisitions), capital markets offerings (including working on Alibaba’s 2014 IPO), and enforcement proceedings (including to help clients settle some mortgage related securities claims after the financial crisis of 2008).

What does that background mean for Silicon Valley? Two things, says political strategist and investor Bradley Tusk, who advises more than a dozen startups on how to navigate changing regulations. For starters, Clayton has “some tech experience, which should be appealing to the tech industry,” he says.

Tusk notes that working on the Alibaba IPO isn’t akin to managing the “deal flow you’d see at Wilson Sonsini,” a law firm that has long and famously worked with startups. “But he’s not a total stranger to the sector; he understands its impact on the economy.”

Perhaps more notably, says Tusk, Clayton “isn’t a policy activist. I don’t think this is someone with an ideological view about how security regulation should be expanded.”

That’s in stark contrast to Mary Jo White, who stepped down as the head of the SEC at the end of the Obama administration. White had visited Silicon Valley nearly a year ago and put investors and founders on notice that the SEC was becoming concerned by spiking valuations in the private sector.

As we wrote back in October, the SEC seemed to be using an investigation into troubled Theranos specifically to expand its mandate into Silicon Valley’s startup ecosystem. Clayton, meanwhile, seems more likely to execute the workings of the agency but to play a less activist role that leaves startups and investors in their own kind of trust fall.

“I think under Clayton, the SEC is more likely to take the view that what happens in Silicon Valley can stay in Silicon Valley,” says Shriram Bhashyam, founder of the secondaries marketplace EquityZen. “I don’t know what happens to the cases that are midstream,” he says. (Last year, the SEC was reportedly looking into various issues at the vegan food company Hampton Creek, the online lending outfit LendingClub, and the micro-VC fund Rothenberg Ventures, among others. It doesn’t comment publicly on its investigations.) “But going forward, it seems likely the view will be, ‘This is a world of sophisticated investors who can fend for themselves.'”

Clayton isn’t expected to merely dial the SEC’s burgeoning interest in investigating later-stage startups with questionable metrics. In other ways, he’s expected to refocus the agency’s attention, including to potentially write rules that promote more capital formation, which Republicans have criticized the SEC for focusing on too little in recent years.

Bhashyam thinks it’s highly likely, for example, that pace of deal-making will accelerate on Clayton’s watch, including on crowdfunding platforms, where companies are currently limited to raising $1 million from individual investors in any one 12-month period. (Bhashyam expects this will eventually be adjusted to $5 million.)

Bhashyam further anticipates that the definition of “accredited” investor might be changed in the not-too-distant future. Whereas today, “accredited” applies to people with more than $1 million in net worth (not including their homes), or more than $200,000 in annual income, Bhashyam thinks we “might see movement on it where the definition would be revised in a way that broadens its scope. You might see people with certain financial credentials,” like chartered financial analysts, “included regardless of the income level or net worth.”

In the end, it will come down to who is pushing for what.

As Tusk notes, “You might well have crowdfunding platforms saying, ‘We want to be unregulated,’ but they have little political muscle and most of tech isn’t going to focus on the issue because if you’re a real VC or a real startup, you don’t care that much about crowdfunding. You want retail investors to have to wait for your company to IPO and for them to give your stock a pop.”

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch