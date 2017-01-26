Watch Microsoft Accelerator London’s Demo Day Here

TechCrunch is pleased to offer Microsoft Accelerator’s London Demo Day today at 4:00 p.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. PST.

The Microsoft Accelerator is a six-month program aimed at helping entrepreneurs scale to global markets. There are seven accelerators located around the world, from Seattle to Beijing, from London to Tel-Aviv. The Microsoft Accelerator in London has a diverse mix of companies across various industries in batch 6.

The entire event, called Gallery of the Future, consists of alumni presentations, talks, and technology demos in addition to the cohort demos. Investors and press will hear pitches from eight companies. Each team will have two minutes to present their business followed by questions from the moderator and then a question from the audience. You can watch it right here: