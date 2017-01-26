Gadgets
Nintendo Switch

Things get a little too real in the latest Nintendo Switch ad

Posted by
Next Story

Microsoft Q2 earnings edge higher on Office and cloud services growth

The Nintendo Switch is getting closer to its launch date, and now it’s also getting real about how we might use these things. Previous promotional materials depicted the Switch being shared around at amazingly photogenic evening rooftop parties, but this new clip shared on Nintendo’s German Facebook page starts right where the Switch will probably get a significant amount of play time — on the toilet.

It’s a humbling reminder of what the technological advances that enable mobile gaming have done to change our lives. Also, we get to see the eight-player local multi-player mode in there — not on the toilet, though.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Microsoft Q2 earnings edge higher on Office and cloud services growth

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard