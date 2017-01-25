Twitter recommends Trump in searches for “asshole,” “tiny hands” and more

Hmm. Twitter users searching for the word “asshole” will receive a recommendation for the profile of our 45th president of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump.

Why is this happening? We reached out to Twitter for comment and will update if we hear back. Our best guess is that Trump’s mentions are full of people calling him an asshole, and so this has convinced Twitter’s search algorithm that the word is associated with his account.

The strange search result was noticed by Greg Jenner, a historian who co-hosts Inside Versailles and a consultant on the comedic history show Horrible Histories.

Haha, type "asshole" into Twitter's search bar. Do it. — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 26, 2017

Here’s what happens on mobile:

And here’s the view on desktop:

As you can see, the other people Twitter recommends in response to this search are self-described assholes. They all have the word “asshole” in their Twitter bios. President Trump does not have the word “asshole” in his Twitter bio.

Oh look, it happens when you search the word “racist” too:

And even “tiny hands”!

But Trump isn’t the only politician whose profile is the top recommendation for a word with a negative connotation:

To fellow journalists tweeting about this Twitter search thing, it does cut both ways: pic.twitter.com/mzMB5wnGGt — Biz Carson (@bizcarson) January 26, 2017

If this is indeed the product of what people are saying in tweets that @-mention the president, it will be interesting to see what (if anything) Twitter will do about it. Trump is probably showing up in these results due to algorithmic mishap, and Twitter might choose to manually remove his profile from the results. After all, Trump is a big fan of the social media platform. But Twitter might also choose to stand by its search algorithm and allow the president’s account to show up in search results for words that users frequently associate with him.

Featured Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images