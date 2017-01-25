Gaming
Return to simpler, more pixelated times with Sega game soundtracks now on Spotify

It’s been a rough day, and maybe what you need is a few chiptunes from Sega’s arcade and console hits. Many cartridges’ worth have just been added to the company’s Spotify channel.

Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Zone, Golden Axe, NiGHTS, Virtua Fighter, Jet Set Radio, even Space Harrier are there, along with a few others you may or may not recognize.

Mainly, though, you’ll want to head straight to Outrun. I’m listening to “Passing Breeze” right now and it’s putting everything right, at least for a few minutes. Crave a little more retro gaming music? Check out Luminist’s redo of the entire Metroid soundtrack using the Korg MS20 Mini analog synth.

