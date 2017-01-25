Postmates takes on Drizly with alcohol delivery in 25 minutes or less

Alcohol is one of the more perfect on-demand delivery items. However, the industry has been so fragmented for so long that it’s nearly impossible for each local liquor store to operate an efficient online purchasing program (plus delivery).

Startups like Drizly and Minibar have gotten in on the game, but now Postmates is throwing its hat into the ring officially.

Postmates is now launching an official alcohol category, promising delivery within 25 minutes to users in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

All orders over $30 will get free delivery, while Unlimited subscribers will always get free delivery no matter the cost of the order.

Thus far, Postmates has dozens of partner merchants for the Alcohol category.

Like Drizly, Postmates is offering merchants the ability to handle real-time inventory, picking and packing. This will help Postmates deliver on that 25-minute guarantee.

The product is slightly different from the original Postmates product, giving users more freedom in the way they search for what they want, and offering pictures for each item.

Postmates recently raised another $140 million, and has grown to 2 million deliveries per month and 7,000 partnerships with local businesses.