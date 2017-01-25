Lyft expands to 40 new U.S. cities on Thursday, 100 by end of year

Lyft is ready to accelerate its U.S. expansion plans. The company’s head of early stage markets and market expansion Jaime Raczka told Business Insider about its growth plans, which include rolling out service for the ride-hailing service to 40 new cities in the U.S. on Thursday, and eventually reaching 100 new cities by the end of 2017, for a total operational footprint of 300 in the U.S.

The growth will triple its U.S. market presence in one year, and continues an aggressive ramp in its expansion pace begun late last year. Already, Lyft claims to reach around 55 percent of the U.S. population with its existing cities, but the growth in 2017 will see that percentage grow to around 72 percent, or 231 million people, Lyft told TechCrunch via email.

Lyft’s growth at home is impressive, but many observers are wondering when the Uber competitor will begin growing internationally, where its main rival already has a significant foothold. Lyft has deals with China’s Didi, India’s Ola and Southeast Asia’s Grab to share ride hailing duties for users in their respective countries, but it’s looking increasingly like it will actually begin to offer service in markets outside the U.S. directly in 2017. The company itself will not comment on its international expansion strategy.

Here’s the full list of cities getting Lyft service as of Thursday, in case you were wondering if it’s coming to your town: