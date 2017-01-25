Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy goes to work for Apple

As first reported by The Information, Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy has found a new home at Apple. The move comes after a bit of a tumultuous stint at Google, when its subsidiary Nest picked up Duffy’s internet-connected security camera business in 2014 for $555 million.

Duffy reportedly butted heads with Tony Fadell, accusing the Nest founder (and high-profile Apple ex-pat) of “holding back all progress,” with regards to his company’s products. Duffy left Nest early the following year, but stuck around Google for eight or so months.

Apple has since confirmed the hire with TechCrunch, though the company has declined to discuss as specifics about the role he will play. At very least, it seems like a fairly safe bet given his expertise that he will play a part in the Apple’s growing focus (along with much of the rest of the industry) on the connected home.

The company has long been planting the seeds for Homekit, reaping the benefit with iOS 10’s Home app serving as a hub for smart home control. Apple has yet to offer a direct competitor to a device like Google Home or Amazon’s wildly popular Echo line, but it reportedly has something in the works on that front.