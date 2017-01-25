Facebook Trending adds news headlines for context but drops personalization

Facebook’s controversial Trending topics feature is sacrificing support for niche interests in favor of an internationally scalable approach that could create nation-wide digital water cooler moments you can read at a glance. Today Facebook is making three significant updates to Trending.

It’s adding an immediately visible headline from a top publisher about each Trend so you know what it’s about, even though Facebook removed its own staff-written descriptions of Trends last year. It’s dropping personalization so everyone in a country sees the same top Trends instead of your list adapting to what topics like sports or video games you typically click on or are interested in. And it’s changing how it measuring what’s Trending to priortize topics that lots of news publishers are writing about instead of topics getting lots of engagement because a celebrity’s mention of it or other single post went viral.

Together, these updates will make it much easier for Facebook to bring Trending to more countries and languages, as it’s only in a few places that speak English right now. Instead of relying on its own humans to write descriptions, which could be biased or just take a ton of labor, it’s piggybacking on professional publishers who’ve already written clear descriptions of the news. It could do this with any local publishers. Facebook’s algorithms will pick the most engaging publisher’s post about the topic that has a headline that fits in the allotted space, and humans will only serve to check things look right before they go live.

By removing the personalization, Facebook also eliminates confusion about why something was Trending for one user and not another. This could also create a sense a community around Trending, since users will know that other people in their country will have seen the same Trends if they were on Facebook and can discuss them together.