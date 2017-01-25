Doctolib raises another $28 million for its booking platform for doctors

Being able to book a restaurant table online or on your phone is pretty nice, but what about your next doctor appointment? While it doesn’t sound as sexy, I’d rather call a restaurant than a doctor’s office. That’s why French startup Doctolib is trying to make it easier to book appointments. The company just raised another $28 million (€26 million).

French public investment bank Bpifrance is leading the round, with Ludwig Klitzsch also participating as well as existing investors Accel, Pierre Kosciusko-Morizet and Nicolas Brusson.

You may remember that I covered Doctolib’s previous round not so long ago. The startup also raised $20 million at the end of 2015. That should be enough funding to hire a ton of sales people and expand to new countries. Doctolib plans to hire 150 employees in 2017.

As a customer, Doctolib lets you browse and book doctor appointments for all sorts of specialties. You can see when your doctor is available and book an appointment in a few clicks. No need to call, and you’ll get a text reminder the day before.

As a doctor, Doctolib handles all your bookings so you can spend more time seeing patients and less time doing administrative tasks. More importantly, Doctolib lets you easily reschedule an appointment. No shows are less likely, which means more revenue for you.

Doctolib completely replaces your existing booking solution and costs €99 per month. It’s a software-as-a-service solution, meaning that you don’t have to install any application, buy updates or anything. You just have to connect to the service’s backend and manage your appointments.

There are 17,000 doctors using Doctolib right now. Some of them even work for hospitals and clinics. You can see quite easily that Doctolib is already generating quite a lot of money.

While Doctolib is the leading player in France, the company still needs to prove that it can also reproduce the same success in other European countries. The startup recently opened in Berlin and plans to slowly but surely expand in Germany. Then, I’m sure there will be more countries on the list.