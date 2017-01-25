app dynamics
jyoti bansal
Cisco
sold
Crunch Report | AppDynamics Acquired for $3.7 Billion
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
What the AppDynamics sale could mean for other tech IPO candidates
Today’s Stories
- Cisco snaps up AppDynamics for $3.7B right before its IPO
- Facebook Stories puts a Snapchat clone above the News Feed
- Amazon adds ocean freight to the pieces of the shipping puzzle it controls
- Apple reportedly close to India manufacturing deal in hopes of expanding reach in market
- Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy goes to work for Apple
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Amazon
- Founded 1994
- Overview Amazon is an e-commerce retailer formed originally to provide consumers with products in two segments. It offers users with merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. Operating in North American and International markets, Amazon provides its services through websites such as amazon.com and amazon.ca. It also enables authors, musicians, filmmakers, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Crowdsourcing, E-Commerce, Internet, Delivery, Retail, Software
- Founders Jeff Bezos
- Website http://amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon
-
Amazon Echo
- Description Amazon Echo is designed around your voice.
- Website http://www.amazon.com/oc/echo/
- Full profile for Amazon Echo
-
Amazon Web Services
- Founded 2006
- Overview Amazon Web Services provides information technology infrastructure services to businesses in the form of web services. Its products and solutions include cloud computing, compute, networking, storage and content delivery, databases, analytics, application services, deployment and management, mobile services, applications, AWS marketplace software, startups, enterprises, partners, government and education, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Web Development, Software, Information Technology, Information Services
- Website http://aws.amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon Web Services
-
Cisco
- Founded 1984
- Overview Cognitive Security is a technology company focused on applying artificial intelligence techniques to detect advanced cyber threats. Their solution integrates a range of sophisticated technologies to identify and analyze key threats, both external and internal to a customer through advanced behavioral analysis of real-time data.
- Location San Jose, CA
- Categories Hardware, Enterprise Software, Communications Infrastructure
- Website http://www.cisco.com
- Full profile for Cisco
-
Dropcam
- Founded 2009
- Overview Dropcam is revolutionizing the way people stay connected to the places they care about. With the Dropcam and Dropcam Pro Wi-Fi video monitoring cameras and optional Cloud Recording (CVR) service, you can remotely drop in on your house, baby, pets, business or anything else from a smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories SaaS, Consumer Electronics, Hardware, Software
- Founders Aamir Virani, Greg Duffy
- Website http://www.dropcam.com
- Full profile for Dropcam
-
Greg Duffy
- Bio Greg Duffy is the Co-founder and CEO of Dropcam. Prior to Dropcam, he was an early employee at Xobni where he helped Adam Smith build the first public beta product.
- Full profile for Greg Duffy
-
Jyoti Bansal
- Bio Jyoti is Founder, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Strategist of AppDynamics. Jyoti is a Silicon Valley leader, product visionary and entrepreneur, he founded AppDynamics in 2008 with the vision of "Application Intelligence" to help modern enterprises embark on their journey of digital transformation with a disruptive approach to managing their software applications. From its founding …
- Full profile for Jyoti Bansal
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. The company announce the rebranding on September 24, 2016 as it introduces its new product called Spectacles.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, File Sharing, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel
- Website https://www.snap.com/en-US/
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
0
SHARES