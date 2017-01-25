Facebook
Crunch Report | AppDynamics Acquired for $3.7 Billion

  1. Cisco snaps up AppDynamics for $3.7B right before its IPO
  2. Facebook Stories puts a Snapchat clone above the News Feed
  3. Amazon adds ocean freight to the pieces of the shipping puzzle it controls
  4. Apple reportedly close to India manufacturing deal in hopes of expanding reach in market
  5. Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy goes to work for Apple

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

