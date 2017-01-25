Francis Ford Coppola is taking to Kickstarter to make an ‘Apocalypse Now’ game

This isn’t the first time Francis Ford Coppola has overhauled Apocalypse Now. In 2001, the director teamed up with long-time editor Walter Murch for Redux, a new cut that added nearly an hour to the classic Vietnam edit.

Now the semi-retired director is enlisting a new generation of collaborators to reimagine the 1979 film as a “psychological horror RPG” that puts the player in the boots of Martin Sheen’s battle-scarred protagonist, Captain Benjamin Willard. Though, as the press material points out, “This is not Call of Duty in Vietnam.” The game starts in a Saigon hotel and following the exploits of a character “who is already nearly insane.”

Naturally, Coppola’s production company America Zoetrope is taking the most 2017 approach to the project, launching a Kickstarter campaign with a $900,000 goal.

Here’s Coppola himself on the project,

Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come. Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War. I’ve been watching videogames grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.

Zoetrope is busting out the big guns for the project, offering backers props from the original film. The company also promises to debut a prototype teaser trailer for the game soon.