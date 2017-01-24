Crunch Report | Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Acquires Meta Search
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative acquires and will free up science search engine Meta
- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies to open up facility in Toulouse, France
- Alibaba smashes estimates as revenue jumps 54% to $7.67 billion
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with “Find My AirPods”
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
