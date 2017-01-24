Cleanshelf teams up with Squrb to clean your SaaS clock

Cleanshelf wants to get you off the hard stuff. Now run by Slovenian CEO Dusan Omercevic, the app watches and manages your SaaS subscriptions, ensuring you’re not paying for stuff you’re not using and helping you find stuff that you might need. While this might not sound great for companies whose business model is forcing users to pay monthly and then hoping they forgot the signed up, it is a good thing for small businesses.

Cleanshelf just acquired Squrb, a competing service created by Omercevic, and made him CEO. This gives them further inroads into the lucrative unsubscription market.

“Cleanshelf and Squrb together have data about actual SaaS usage from more than 50 top startups. In comparison, Gartner has just self-reported data which is outdated by a few years,” said Omercevic. “Even experienced SaaS investors have very little insight how SaaS adoption looks like when a company has 100 or more cloud software subscriptions. I believe we know something that others are yet to find out.”

Omercevic was a VP at Zemanta and then started Squrb. How he works with Cleanshelf founder Aron Grossman, an advisor and investor. Cleanshelf now manages $3 million in SaaS spend for twenty four customers.

“Aron started Cleanshelf after experiencing first-hand how difficult and time-consuming it was for a fast-growing company to control its software spend,” said Omercevic. There are now two other competitors in the space including Zylo and Subcentral.

SaaS-management is apparently a hot segment. Given smaller budgets and more uncertainty it’s nice to know that there are apps out there that can tell you that you’re paying Hubspot or QuickBooks a few hundred bucks a month because someone pressed the wrong button a few months before. Now we just need an app that unsubscribes us from SaaS management services.