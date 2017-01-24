Amazon nabs the first best picture Oscar nomination for a streaming service

Amazon has beat Netflix to a considerable honor for its efforts to create high-quality original film and TV content; the company picked up a nomination for best picture from the Oscars Tuesday, for Manchester by the Sea. The Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams-starrer was acquired by Amazon at Sundance last year, in a deal that saw Amazon Studios pay $10 million for the rights to the picture.

The movie garnered six nominations in total, including the top honor, as well as nods for best actor, best director, best supporting actress and best supporting actor. The movie debuted in theaters, which is typical for films backed by Amazon, whereas Netflix typically buys the rights to films specifically to premier them on its streaming service first, which could make the difference in terms of scoring nominations.

Manchester by the Sea also garnered considerable critical success, however, despite the cloud cast by sexual harassment allegations made against star Casey Affleck in suits settled in 2010. Netflix picked up a nomination for documentary The 13th, but this is a category where it has regularly enjoyed the favor of the academy.