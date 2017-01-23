Let’s meet this week for a Micro-Meetup in New York

In preparation for Disrupt New York in May I’m going to hold a few pitching workshops in New York for you all. We’ll listen to and critique ten pitches on January 25 at 6:30pm at the Knotel space at 22 West 38th Street, 3rd Floor. This is an informal pitch-off but the two best teams will get two tickets to Disrupt New York and the undying admiration of millions of people (actually more like 40 people because the room isn’t huge.) We’ll probably have some beers and pizza (I’m not sure so BYOB if you think of it?) and I’d love to see you after the winter doldrums.

RSVP here and sign up here if you want to pitch. I will pick 10 companies and notify them next Tuesday.