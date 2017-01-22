Video
Gillmor Gang: Because Why

The Gillmor Gang — Keith Teare, Kevin Marks, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, January 13, 2017. Finally, the reality is upon us, and the Gang had it pretty right from the start. What a difference a week doesn’t make. Plus the latest G3 (below) with Halley Suitt Tucker, Elisa Camahort Page, Kristie Wells, Rebecca Woodcock, and Tina Chase Gillmor.

@stevegillmor, @kteare, @kevinmarks, @fradice

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

