Maker Bre Pettis talks about the way forward for tech in this new century
What you need to know about the tech pay gap and job posts
On this week’s episode of Technotopia I talked to Bre Pettis, former CEO of Makerbot and the founder of Bre&Co. Pettis has been thinking about new manufacturing chains, the rise of the local maker, what what happens when a country falls into disrepair.
Pettis is an optimistic realist. He’s been watching Venezuela with great interest and has a few pieces of advice for tech folks who want to try to help out. His takeaway? Start building for the worst case and hope for the best.
You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.
0
SHARES