Startups
html5
HTML
Makerbot
computing

Maker Bre Pettis talks about the way forward for tech in this new century

Posted by
Next Story

What you need to know about the tech pay gap and job posts

On this week’s episode of Technotopia I talked to Bre Pettis, former CEO of Makerbot and the founder of Bre&Co. Pettis has been thinking about new manufacturing chains, the rise of the local maker, what what happens when a country falls into disrepair.

Pettis is an optimistic realist. He’s been watching Venezuela with great interest and has a few pieces of advice for tech folks who want to try to help out. His takeaway? Start building for the worst case and hope for the best.

You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.

Crunchbase

  • MakerBot

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview MakerBot, a subsidiary of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), is a global leader in the desktop 3D printing industry and was one of the first companies to make 3D printing accessible and affordable. MakerBot now has one of the largest install bases and market shares of the desktop 3D printing industry, with more than80,000 MakerBot Desktop 3D Printers in the world and a …
    • Location Brooklyn, NY
    • Categories DIY, 3D Printing, Hardware, Software, Open Source
    • Website http://makerbot.com
    • Full profile for MakerBot

  • HTML5

  • Bre Pettis

    • Bio Bre Pettis is an American entrepreneur, video blogger and multi-artist. He is also known for DIY video podcasts for MAKE, and for the History Hacker pilot on the History Channel. He is one of the founders of the Brooklyn-based hacker space NYC Resistor. Pettis is also a co-founder and former CEO of MakerBot Industries, now owned by Stratsys.
    • Full profile for Bre Pettis

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • html5
  • HTML
  • Makerbot
  • computing
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

What you need to know about the tech pay gap and job posts

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard